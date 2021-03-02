Lawyer says man open to settling gun magazine, other cases

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A lawyer for a Bennington man charged with violating a 2018 Vermont gun law that restricts the size of large-capacity ammunition magazines for firearms says he’s open to a settlement after the state Supreme Court denied his appeal.

Max Misch was charged in 2019 with the misdemeanor counts for allegedly buying two, 30-round rifle magazines in New Hampshire and then bringing them back to Vermont.

The Bennington Banner reports that Misch is facing charges of violating conditions of release and disorderly conduct in other cases.

A prosecutor said Monday that his office could send Misch a plea offer on the magazine and release violation charges.

