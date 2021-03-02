Advertisement

Leahy questions FBI director on Capitol insurrection

FBI Director Christopher Wray is sworn in before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill...
FBI Director Christopher Wray is sworn in before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington Tuesday.(MANDEL NGAN | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy was among lawmakers Tuesday grilling FBI Director Chris Wray about the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee pressed Wray on whether the FBI adequately communicated the threat of violence ahead of the assault. Wray told lawmakers a growing number of the people arrested so far are what he called “militia violent extremists.” He says others who have been arrested are considered to be racially motivated violent extremists “advocating for the superiority of the white race.”

Sen. Patrick Leahy: I understand from your testimony, previously, that you did not see antifa or left-wing groups play a significant role in the January 6th insurrection.

Chris Wray: Certainly while we’re equal opportunity in looking for violent extremism of any ideology, we have not to date seen any evidence of anarchist violent extremists or people subscribing to antifa in connection with the sixth. That doesn’t mean we’re not looking, not continuing to look, but we have not seen that.

Wray called the attack on the Capitol “domestic terrorism” and said that the problem is not going away any time soon.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a one-car crash on Interstate-89 in South Burlington on Saturday.
Speed, no seat belts blamed in deadly South Burlington crash
What you’ll get from the stimulus package, if it passes
Kara and Chris Quinn free a bobcat tangled up in a barbed wire fence near Vergennes.
VIDEO: Couple frees bobcat from barbed-wire fence
File photo
Vaccinations for school staff, underlying health conditions open next week
File photo
Vermonters 65+ start signing up for COVID vaccinations

Latest News

Will pandemic, weather leave Vt. sugar-markers in a sticky situation?
Will pandemic, weather leave Vt. sugar-markers in a sticky situation?
Vermont student-journalists take on Town Meeting Day
Vermont student-journalists take on Town Meeting Day
Meet South Burlington's new city manager
Meet South Burlington's new city manager
North Country leaders say manufacturer's expansion will benefit region
North Country leaders say manufacturer's expansion will benefit region
Catholics voice concerns over morality of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Catholics voice concerns over morality of Johnson & Johnson vaccine