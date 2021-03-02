Leahy questions FBI director on Capitol insurrection

WASHINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy was among lawmakers Tuesday grilling FBI Director Chris Wray about the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee pressed Wray on whether the FBI adequately communicated the threat of violence ahead of the assault. Wray told lawmakers a growing number of the people arrested so far are what he called “militia violent extremists.” He says others who have been arrested are considered to be racially motivated violent extremists “advocating for the superiority of the white race.”

Sen. Patrick Leahy: I understand from your testimony, previously, that you did not see antifa or left-wing groups play a significant role in the January 6th insurrection.

Chris Wray: Certainly while we’re equal opportunity in looking for violent extremism of any ideology, we have not to date seen any evidence of anarchist violent extremists or people subscribing to antifa in connection with the sixth. That doesn’t mean we’re not looking, not continuing to look, but we have not seen that.

Wray called the attack on the Capitol “domestic terrorism” and said that the problem is not going away any time soon.

