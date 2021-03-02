Meet South Burlington’s new city manager

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Winooski City Manager Jessie Baker announced last week that she was taking over the job in South Burlington, where she will replace long-time manager Kevin Dorn.

Before taking the Winooski job in 2017, Baker served as assistant city manager in Montpelier. She will be the first woman to hold the manager’s job in Vermont’s second-largest city.

Celine McArthur spoke with Baker about her time in Winooski and about the new position.

