Pandemic pauses 200-year-old Town Meeting Day tradition in Strafford

STRAFFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - For more than 200 years, residents in Strafford have been gathering for the town’s annual meeting at the town hall. But this year, like small towns across Vermont, the pandemic forced this community to change its plans.

By mid-morning on Town Meeting Day, the Strafford Town House would usually be alive with people. A piping hot potluck lunch would be ready to eat. Cars would be parked all around the common.

But this Town Meeting Day, because of concerns over COVID-19, the seats remain empty.

“It is an enormously beneficial interaction between the generations that I think we miss very much this year,” said Mary Linehan, a member of the Strafford Selectboard.

Decades ago, the Strafford Town Meeting was highlighted by Charles Kuralt for the CBS News series “On the Road.” Mary Linehan was a kid at the time.

“I remember being aware that what we were doing was special and other people were interested in it and other people valued it and maybe even admired it,” she said.

The meeting house was build in 1799.

“The community mixes in a way they don’t mix any other way,” said Kate Linehan, Mary’s mom.

Kate Linehan flips through a book about Strafford created by a local photographer. The Town Meeting Day story is told on the pages, as well.

“People don’t get a view of what we are voting on because they don’t get a chance to talk about it. They don’t get a chance to argue whether or not this is good or bad,” Kate Linehan said.

Hazel Lewis lives up the road.

“I think it is so important for people to feel free that they can go and say how they feel and not have hard feelings afterward,” Lewis said.

She recently turned 99 and has only missed two town meetings over the years. 2021 is her third. Though, there’s always next year.

“If I can, who knows,” she said. “Every day is a gift.”

This year’s vote is by ballot at the town office. An informational meeting on the issues took place over Zoom.

“I think we, as a Selectboard, will look for ways that we can maybe do a hybrid that allows higher levels of participation,” Mary Linehan said.

And town officials say while some of the changes will be included in the process moving forward, they also say that in-person meetings will return to this community.

