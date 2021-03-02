Advertisement

Speedway vaccination site to open, with goal of 10,000

Loudon-File photo
Loudon-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The state of New Hampshire is planning to open a mass vaccination site by appointment only for this weekend at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The goal: 10,000 people.

Gov. Chris Sununu said in a news release on Tuesday that the state will reach out to individuals with later first-dose appointments in April and offer them the chance to move up their appointment to this weekend. The site at the Loudon track will be open Friday through Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Only people who have confirmed an appointment change with the state will be able to get the vaccine at the site. Those who have not heard from the state about moving up their appointments should not go.

“As we’ve repeatedly said, as more doses come in we will work hard to get them into the arms of Granite Staters as fast as possible,” said Sununu, R-New Hampshire. “This weekend we are looking to set records and I would like to thank our team of state and local officials dedicating the time and effort to ensure this operation is successful.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

