Advertisement

Student, 18, plays violin on street corner to help pay for college

By KVVU Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:52 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Nev. (KVVU) - An 18-year-old student is using her skills as a violinist to raise money for college, taking to the Nevada streets for parking lot performances.

Maria Bassil, 18, is attending the University of Nevada Las Vegas as she purses her dream to become a veterinarian. She grew up in Lebanon, but recent turbulence in the country pushed her to come to the United States to attend school.

“The economic situation, the inflation, the revolution, everything in Lebanon is going from bad to worse. So, I was kind of pushed to come here and to pursue my studies here,” Bassil said.

In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, she got on plane bound for the U.S., where she planned to stay with relatives in Las Vegas.

With money tight, Bassil is now using her skills as a violinist to help make ends meet and pay her college fees. She has been playing the violin for more than 12 years and graduated from a conservatory in her home country. She has performed at church and on outdoor stages.

“I’m playing here on the corner, and whatever people can do, I’m so appreciative. If they only say good job, I appreciate it. If they put in a coin, I appreciate that also,” Bassil said.

When asked how much money she hopes to raise, Bassil didn’t have an exact figure. She says she plays music for strangers because she loves doing it.

“Whatever I raise is for college. I am doing my best,” she said. “Honestly, it’s my passion. It’s something that I dreamed of when I was a kid. So, I don’t play here only to make money. I play here because I love it. I love to see people happy.”

For Bassil, playing her music and having the opportunity to pursue her goal of becoming a veterinarian is a dream come true.

“I have not in my life imagined that I would be here standing and playing. It was a big dream for me,” she said.

Copyright 2021 KVVU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a one-car crash on Interstate-89 in South Burlington on Saturday.
Speed, no seat belts blamed in deadly South Burlington crash
What you’ll get from the stimulus package, if it passes
Kara and Chris Quinn free a bobcat tangled up in a barbed wire fence near Vergennes.
VIDEO: Couple frees bobcat from barbed-wire fence
File photo
Vermonters 65+ start signing up for COVID vaccinations
The Berlin Mall/File photo
Former Vermont mall store to become COVID-19 vaccine hub

Latest News

A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
Polls at Edmunds Middle School
Voters head to the polls this Town Meeting Day
Tuesday’s Town Meeting Day will be unlike any other with various cities and towns holding their...
Voters head to the polls this Town Meeting Day
FILE photo
Green Mountain Power crews busy overnight
The 15-year-old victim was hospitalized in serious condition, while the 15-year-old suspect was...
Police believe disagreement between 2 teens led to Ark. school shooting