Advertisement

Sununu to nominate John Formella as attorney general

Gov. Chris Sununu-File photo
Gov. Chris Sununu-File photo(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Republican Gov. Chris Sununu plans to nominate his legal counsel, John Formella, to serve as New Hampshire’s attorney general.

Sununu said he will submit the nomination to the Executive Council on Wednesday, with a vote likely March 24.

If confirmed, Formella would replace Gordon MacDonald, who was sworn in last week as chief justice of the state Supreme Court.

Sununu said Formella would bring “incredible legal skill and exceptional work ethic” to the job.

In his current role, he worked on the establishment of the state’s Doorway program for substance abuse treatment, criminal justice reform initiatives and efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Two people were killed in a one-car crash on Interstate-89 in South Burlington on Saturday.
Speed, no seat belts blamed in deadly South Burlington crash
What you’ll get from the stimulus package, if it passes
Kara and Chris Quinn free a bobcat tangled up in a barbed wire fence near Vergennes.
VIDEO: Couple frees bobcat from barbed-wire fence
File photo
Vermonters 65+ start signing up for COVID vaccinations
ice rescue
Two men saved from breaking ice on Lake Champlain

Latest News

The Vermont Symphony orchestra released a special recording of the state song for employees...
VSO gives exclusive performance for Vermont Town Meeting Day workers
Jessie Baker
Meet South Burlington’s new city manager
Chris Miller/File photo
Vermont sculptor rides out Texas storm
Lake Memphremagog-File photo
Wildlife Watch: Vermont, Quebec explore joint fishery management for Memphremagog