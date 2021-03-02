Two men saved from breaking ice on Lake Champlain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men were rescued from Lake Champlain Monday afternoon, after reports of ice breaking underneath them.

Plattsburgh Fire Department and Cumberland Fire Department responded to the scene to reports of two men out on the ice, unable to make it back to shore.

Fire crews tell WCAX, that a cold water rescue team went out to save the two men and they were brought back to shore on an airboat.

Both men are safe and have no injuries.

