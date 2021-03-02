Advertisement

Two men saved from breaking ice on Lake Champlain

ice rescue
ice rescue(Courtesy: McKenzie Delisle)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:51 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men were rescued from Lake Champlain Monday afternoon, after reports of ice breaking underneath them.

Plattsburgh Fire Department and Cumberland Fire Department responded to the scene to reports of two men out on the ice, unable to make it back to shore.

Fire crews tell WCAX, that a cold water rescue team went out to save the two men and they were brought back to shore on an airboat.

Both men are safe and have no injuries.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a one-car crash on Interstate-89 in South Burlington on Saturday.
Speed, no seat belts blamed in deadly South Burlington crash
What you’ll get from the stimulus package, if it passes
Kara and Chris Quinn free a bobcat tangled up in a barbed wire fence near Vergennes.
VIDEO: Couple frees bobcat from barbed-wire fence
File photo
Vermonters 65+ start signing up for COVID vaccinations
The Berlin Mall/File photo
Former Vermont mall store to become COVID-19 vaccine hub

Latest News

Essex merger
Town of Essex and Village of Essex Junction voters heading to polls for potential merger on Tuesday
Town of Essex and Village of Essex Junction voters heading to polls for potential merger on Tuesday
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
File photo
Pandemic politics: Will Burlington voters play it safe?