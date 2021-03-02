Advertisement

Vermont sculptor rides out Texas storm

Chris Miller/File photo
Chris Miller/File photo(WCAX)
By Scott Fleishman
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont-based sculptor working on a project in Texas recently had to ride out the major winter storm that struck the state last week.

Chris Miller has been sculpting for nearly 50 years. He’s perhaps best known in Vermont for his work on a replacement of Ceres, the goddess of agriculture on top of the Statehouse in 2018.

Miller has been working for a client in Texas building a model pick-up using granite. Scott Fleishman spoke with him about what it was like to work during the historic storm that caused blackouts, frozen pipes, and killed dozens of people.

