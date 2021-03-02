Vermont student-journalists take on Town Meeting Day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s next generation of journalists took on Town Meeting Day to get experience on what it’s like to report.

About 40 students from the community news service went on assignment to hear from community members across our region about how they feel about the new Town Meeting Day structure due to the pandemic.

Student-reporter Aidan Scanlon said being informed was a big concern for some in South Burlington.

Rowan Hawthorne, another student reporter, said in Shelburne, people miss simply being together and sharing ideas with one another.

“They’re worried people wouldn’t be as informed as they normally would be with the normal Town Meeting Day. But they themself felt like they did a good job of informing themselves and watching debates online,” Scanlon said.

“So a couple of people have said you know it’s not the same doing it over Zoom, which happened last night. But they missed a lot of the in-person camaraderie, talking about things, getting more information,” Hawthorne said.

Students say it is important to document changes in our democracy and how we carry on as a community.

