Vermont towns to vote on a variety of issues this Tuesday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s Town Meeting Day in Vermont and communities across the state are deciding on a variety of issues.

Burlington Issues

In Burlington, residents will be voting on several things at the polls.

Voters will decide who the next mayor will be. Mayor Miro Weinberger is running against Progressive City Council President Max Tracy and Independent City Councilor Ali Dieng.

They will also decide on a school budget increase that would spend more per student. In addition. Voters are being asked to weigh in on the switch to ranked choice voting starting with the election in March of 2022.

Two others have to do with charter changes. One includes a fossil fuel tax. The other is a Just Cause Eviction Charter Change resolution.

Rutland Mayoral Race

In Rutland, residents will be deciding between seven candidates for mayor including current Mayor David Allaire, Matthew Seager, Sam Gorruso, Chris Ettori, Kam and Marjorie “Marge” Johnston, and Kathleen Krevetski.

Many of the candidates say they are focused on bringing more people to Rutland and creating jobs. Click here for more information.

Winooski Ballot Items

Two big issues being voted on in Winooski including the F-35s and school solar power.

A ballot question asks residents if city leaders should urge the state to “halt F-35 flights in a densely populated area, such as Winooski.”

The other asks voters if the school board should sign a 25-year lease with SunCommon. This would lease part of the school’s roof to create solar power energy, with an agreement negotiated by the board.

Barre Flags

A fight over flags will be play in out Barre. Voters will decide which flags will fly across the city. They will decide whether to raise the black lives matter and thin blue line flags — or keep it the way it is and only have the American flag and the state flag up. Click here for more information.

Fair Haven Ballot Items

In Fair Haven, voters will vote on the pet mayor.

Voters will also decide on funding a rescue squad. On the ballot is a request for nearly $130,000 and increase of nearly $77,000 over last year. This comes after problems with the squad in 2019.

Essex Merger

The Town of Essex and Village of Essex Junction voters will decide whether or not to merge the town and village.

Marijuana Marketplace

One issue hundreds of residents will vote on in different towns has to do with a marijuana marketplace. Residents in 26 towns will be voting whether to opt into a retail market. Click here for more information.

Act 46

Per usual, school issues will be on the ballot in various towns this year. Voters in Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford and Putney are voting whether to disband the Windham Southeast School District. Moretown voters are considering leaving the Harwood Unified Union School District. And Ripton wants out of the Addison Central School District. Click here for more information.

