Vermont Visionaries: Matthew Schlein

By Cat Cutillo
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - Kids VT is publishing a monthly multimedia storytelling series on role models and people who inspire kids in their communities. It’s called Vermont Visionaries.

Matthew Schlein is one of those people. Twenty years ago, he decided to take his classroom outside and the outdoor learning continues. It’s called the Walden Project, based on Henry David Thoreau’s famous escape to Massachusetts.

In this Vermont Visionaries, KidsVT Columnist Cat Cutillo introduces you to Schlein and shows you how he incorporates nature into education. Watch the video to see.

Tune into the Channel 3 News at 4 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month to see Vermont Visionaries making a difference in kids’ lives.

Click here to visit the Vermont Visionaries Vimeo channel.

Click here for the latest issue of Kids VT.

