VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - Kids VT is publishing a monthly multimedia storytelling series on role models and people who inspire kids in their communities. It’s called Vermont Visionaries.

Matthew Schlein is one of those people. Twenty years ago, he decided to take his classroom outside and the outdoor learning continues. It’s called the Walden Project, based on Henry David Thoreau’s famous escape to Massachusetts.

In this Vermont Visionaries, KidsVT Columnist Cat Cutillo introduces you to Schlein and shows you how he incorporates nature into education. Watch the video to see.

