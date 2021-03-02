Advertisement

Voters head to the polls this Town Meeting Day

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tuesday’s Town Meeting Day will be unlike any other with various cities and towns holding their elections in different ways. And some, even waiting weeks to hold theirs.

Thanks to a bill signed into law in Vermont, town leaders were given the power to decide what works for them. That includes mailing ballots to voters, holding a smaller Town Meeting Day with distancing and masks and waiting the requirement for candidates to get signatures.

But according to a survey, most of Vermont’s 240 municipalities are not delaying and residents will vote on Tuesday. The survey done by the Vermont Secretary of State’s office also shows a majority will keep in-person polling locations open for voting by Australian ballot and a few still plan to host in-person floor meetings.

Secretary of State Jim Condos credits the work lawmakers did to allow towns to make changes.

“I want to be clear, everything we did last year, everything we have done for this year’s Town Meeting Day have revolved around three points. One, protect Vermonters right to vote. Two, to protect the health and safety of not only our voters but the town clerks and their poll workers. And three, to maintain the elections integrity of our process,” said Condos.

Condos made it clear the position of the state on Town Meeting Day is to leave the power in the hands of the cities and towns, but that doesn’t mean they can’t provide support to make that happen.

The joint fiscal committee of the legislature approved a request by the Scott Administration and the Secretary of State’s office to put aside $2M to help reimburse towns for holding Election Day this year. Those needs range from mailing ballots to voters for the first time, production of ballots for towns that don’t typically use them, to postage, tabulator programming costs, or ballot request cards.

Secretary Condos says it’s about offering the best and safest approach possible for towns.

“They clearly had to review what they wanted to do. We left it up to the local select board to make those decision and essentially allow them to decide what the best approach was and they did have experience so they knew what they could do,” said Condos.

Condos says it is important to keep in mind that the options that have been provided really are for 2021, they are not set to continue on unless the legislature makes changes.

The polls open Tuesday morning between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

