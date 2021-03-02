Advertisement

VSO gives exclusive performance for Vermont Town Meeting Day workers

The Vermont Symphony orchestra released a special recording of the state song for employees...
The Vermont Symphony orchestra released a special recording of the state song for employees working in town and city offices on this Town Meeting Day.(WCAX)
By Scott Fleishman
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With Town Meeting Day today and the 230th anniversary of Vermont’s statehood just two days away, the Vermont Symphony Orchestra is celebrating with a special recording.

The VSO is releasing a recording of the Vermont state song, “These Green Mountains,” with an introduction from a special guest, Sen. Patrick Leahy.

This recording of the song by the VSO is being released to an exclusive audience-- the employees working in town and city offices across the state on Town Meeting Day.

“To be able to take that content and share it with our legislators statewide and with our town clerks statewide, hopefully, to use it, to listen to it, to share, but for us in a way to really celebrate Vermont in a musical way,” said Elise Brunelle of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra.

“These Green Mountains,” composed by Diane Martin and arranged by Rita Buglass Gluckstate, was adopted as the state song in 2000. It replaced “Hail to Vermont!” which was originally adopted in 1938.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a one-car crash on Interstate-89 in South Burlington on Saturday.
Speed, no seat belts blamed in deadly South Burlington crash
What you’ll get from the stimulus package, if it passes
Kara and Chris Quinn free a bobcat tangled up in a barbed wire fence near Vergennes.
VIDEO: Couple frees bobcat from barbed-wire fence
File photo
Vaccinations for underlying health conditions open next week; Teacher vaccination details coming Friday
File photo
Vermonters 65+ start signing up for COVID vaccinations

Latest News

CM
Vermont sculptor rides out Texas storm
File photo
Catholics voice concerns over morality of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Vermont maple sugar-makers say they don't yet know what Mother Nature has in store for them...
Will pandemic, weather leave Vt. sugar-makers in a sticky situation?
x
Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing