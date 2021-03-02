VSO gives exclusive performance for Vermont Town Meeting Day workers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With Town Meeting Day today and the 230th anniversary of Vermont’s statehood just two days away, the Vermont Symphony Orchestra is celebrating with a special recording.

The VSO is releasing a recording of the Vermont state song, “These Green Mountains,” with an introduction from a special guest, Sen. Patrick Leahy.

This recording of the song by the VSO is being released to an exclusive audience-- the employees working in town and city offices across the state on Town Meeting Day.

“To be able to take that content and share it with our legislators statewide and with our town clerks statewide, hopefully, to use it, to listen to it, to share, but for us in a way to really celebrate Vermont in a musical way,” said Elise Brunelle of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra.

“These Green Mountains,” composed by Diane Martin and arranged by Rita Buglass Gluckstate, was adopted as the state song in 2000. It replaced “Hail to Vermont!” which was originally adopted in 1938.

