Will pandemic, weather leave Vt. sugar-makers in a sticky situation?

WESTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Maple sugaring season is right around the corner, it’s a Vermont staple. But has the pandemic or Mother Nature made it a sticky situation for our local sugar-makers this year?

With Maple Sunday about a month away, our Kayla Martin checks in with local sugarhouses for a preview of what this season will bring.

“It’s like playing a game of cards or Russian roulette or dice or whatever. You don’t know until it’s over with,” said Peter Purinton, the owner of Purinton Maple and Supply.

“It all happens one drip, at a time,” said Wendy Tucker, the owner and operator of Tucker Maple Sugarhouse.

You don’t know what you’re going to get when it comes to maple season.

Tucker is a fourth-generation sugar-maker and Purinton has been sugaring for his whole life, too. You could say it’s in their DNA, but even with a lifetime of experience, they can’t tell you what Mother Nature will do.

“It could all come off all at once. Which looks like the way it’s heading right now. But you never know, because Mother Nature dictates it all,” Tucker said.

“I’ve had years where I thought, boy, this is going to be kind of a disaster. And three days later, I’m looking for barrels,” Purinton said.

Sugaring is definitely a weather-dependent business.

“We definitely do rely on those cold nights and those warm days,” Tucker said.

Tucker says it’s not good if it warms up too fast or too slow either because it could change the quality of the sap, in turn changing the quality of the syrup. That results in a shortened season.

Another factor this season is the pandemic.

“The internet sales have been stronger, restaurants, for the most part, are over with for the last 12 months. They haven’t ordered at all for obvious reasons,” Purinton said.

“It’s really made it challenging,” Tucker said. “It really it actually takes out a huge chunk of our income coming in.”

In a typical year, sugar shacks would host school field trips, open houses and various Maple Syrup Sunday Events. But this year it all looks a bit different thanks to the pandemic.

“The maple open house has been canceled again for this year already. With that being said, we can still have people come in, but they have to call and plan it and schedule it ahead of time,” Tucker said.

Purinton says you can still stop by to pick up your maple, but there will be no event. They will place the product outside for quick, contactless, pickup.

Even with all the changes and unknowns, Purinton says they’re going to be OK.

“Sledding might get rough,” he said. “But we’re still here and that’s the important part.”

And Tucker has some words of encouragement for all sugar-makers: “I wish all the sugar-makers a very wonderful season. WOO!”

