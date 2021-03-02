Advertisement

Worker gets 2nd court victory over medical marijuana claim

File photo
File photo(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A man who was prescribed medical marijuana to help with back pain has won a second victory in his legal battle over whether workers’ compensation insurance can reimburse him for the cost.

The New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in favor of Andrew Panaggio.

It said it wasn’t persuaded by the state’s arguments that said an insurance carrier, under the federal Controlled Substances Act, could be prosecuted for aiding and abetting a marijuana possession crime if it has to reimburse Panaggio.

In 2019, the court had ruled that a state labor appeals board was wrong to determine that workers’ compensation insurance couldn’t reimburse Panaggio.

Related Story:

NH Court: Board wrong to deny workers’ comp for medical pot

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Two people were killed in a one-car crash on Interstate-89 in South Burlington on Saturday.
Speed, no seat belts blamed in deadly South Burlington crash
What you’ll get from the stimulus package, if it passes
Kara and Chris Quinn free a bobcat tangled up in a barbed wire fence near Vergennes.
VIDEO: Couple frees bobcat from barbed-wire fence
File photo
Vermonters 65+ start signing up for COVID vaccinations
ice rescue
Two men saved from breaking ice on Lake Champlain

Latest News

Max Misch-File photo
Lawyer says man open to settling gun magazine, other cases
File photo
NH bill would help new businesses hit by coronavirus
Loudon-File photo
Speedway vaccination site to open, with goal of 10,000
Gov. Andrew Cuomo/File
Critics: Cuomo apology ‘tone-deaf,’ ignores power imbalance