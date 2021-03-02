Worker gets 2nd court victory over medical marijuana claim

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A man who was prescribed medical marijuana to help with back pain has won a second victory in his legal battle over whether workers’ compensation insurance can reimburse him for the cost.

The New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in favor of Andrew Panaggio.

It said it wasn’t persuaded by the state’s arguments that said an insurance carrier, under the federal Controlled Substances Act, could be prosecuted for aiding and abetting a marijuana possession crime if it has to reimburse Panaggio.

In 2019, the court had ruled that a state labor appeals board was wrong to determine that workers’ compensation insurance couldn’t reimburse Panaggio.

