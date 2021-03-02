BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Brrrr! Fortunately the winds are dying down a little but wind chills are still down near 0.

We’ve seen a lot of pretty sunshine today, but with a very cold, Arctic air mass overhead, it was tough to enjoy it! A clipper system will bring us a few snow showers late today, tonight, and into the day on Wednesday. We are looking at just a dusting to 2 or 3 inches of new snow by the end of the day on Wednesday, with the higher amounts in the mountain peaks. Temperatures will recover back up into the mid-to-upper 30s for most of us, and possibly some low 40s in our southern areas.

After that, our weather will be quiet right through the end of the week, but it will cool down to unseasonably chilly levels through the end of the week with highs holding in the 20s.

We are looking for another warm up for next week though, with temperatures into the upper 40s through the middle of the week.

That’s March for you!

