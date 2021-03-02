BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! After one of the warmer days that we have had this winter, on Monday, we plunged right into one of the coldest mornings of the winter. A very cold, Arctic air mass is hanging over our heads today on this Town Meeting Day. Coupled with strong north-northwest winds, it will be dangerously cold through the morning hours with wind chills (the “feels-like temperatures) in the teens and 20s below zero. There will be lots of sunshine today, but it will be deceiving with those bitter cold conditions continuing through the day. The winds will come down a bit in the afternoon, but wind chills will still be near 0°.

A clipper system tracking through southern Canada will bring us a few snow showers late today, tonight, and into the day on Wednesday. We are looking at just a dusting to 2 or 3 inches of new snow by the end of the day on Wednesday, with the higher amounts in the mountain peaks. Temperatures will jump back up into the mid-to-upper 30s for most of us, and possibly some low 40s in our southern areas.

Then it will chill down again for the rest of the week and the weekend before it warms up at the start of next week. But we are looking at a stretch of dry weather with lots of sunshine during that time, as well.

Bundle up as you head out the door today, but still - don’t stay outside for very long at all. Any exposed skin can get frostbite in a short period of time. Keep the pets indoors, and check on any neighbors who may have challenges in this kind of bitterly cold weather. Try to stay warm! -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.