Advertisement

Towns vote on Act 46 divorces

File photo
File photo(whsv)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Act 46 “divorces” are on the Town Meeting Day ballot in several Vermont communities.

The 2015 law required school districts to merge in an attempt to save money and improve offerings at smaller schools, but it’s not working for everyone.

Voters in Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford, and Putney voted whether to disband the Windham Southeast School District.

REJECTED WITHDRAWING FROM WSESD

Brattleboro 1551 to 226

In central Vermont, Moretown voters are considering leaving the Harwood Unified Union School District.

And in Addison County, Ripton wants out of the Addison Central School District. Ripton residents voted last month to leave but the town must get approval from the other communities in the supervisory union in order to leave.

LET RIPTON LEAVE DISTRICT

Middlebury 1,180 to 312

Related Story:

Act 46 ‘divorces’ on the ballot in several communities

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a one-car crash on Interstate-89 in South Burlington on Saturday.
Speed, no seat belts blamed in deadly South Burlington crash
File photo
Vaccinations for school staff, underlying health conditions open next week
What you’ll get from the stimulus package, if it passes
Kara and Chris Quinn free a bobcat tangled up in a barbed wire fence near Vergennes.
VIDEO: Couple frees bobcat from barbed-wire fence
ice rescue
Two men saved from breaking ice on Lake Champlain

Latest News

COVID outbreak at Vermont prison growing
Barre flags
Barre voters stick to traditional flags
Burlington voters considered several things on this Town Meeting Day.
Voters approve all Burlington ballot issues
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger
Weinberger wins another term as Burlington mayor