Towns vote on Act 46 divorces

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Act 46 “divorces” are on the Town Meeting Day ballot in several Vermont communities.

The 2015 law required school districts to merge in an attempt to save money and improve offerings at smaller schools, but it’s not working for everyone.

Voters in Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford, and Putney voted whether to disband the Windham Southeast School District.

REJECTED WITHDRAWING FROM WSESD

Brattleboro 1551 to 226

In central Vermont, Moretown voters are considering leaving the Harwood Unified Union School District.

And in Addison County, Ripton wants out of the Addison Central School District. Ripton residents voted last month to leave but the town must get approval from the other communities in the supervisory union in order to leave.

LET RIPTON LEAVE DISTRICT

Middlebury 1,180 to 312

