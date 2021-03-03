Allaire reelected Rutland mayor

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland Mayor David Allaire has won his third term in office.

The incumbent faced an unusually large field of opponents including several current Rutland Alderman, but ended up with a total of 1, 356 votes, edging his closest challenger Alderman Chris Ettori by over 338 votes. Alderman Sam Gorruso came in third.

Mayor Allaire was first elected in 2017 and the Rutland. Before serving as mayor, Allaire previously worked in sales and marketing for about 35 years and served on the Board of Aldermen for 19.

Allaire admits the city has faced criticism for increasing tax and water bills as well as a decision to let voters weigh in on replacing the high school’s mascot. He previously said the sewer rate increased only by one to two dollars per quarter on average and that the Raider issue was a Board of Aldermen decision.

