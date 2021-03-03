Advertisement

Attorneys say Joe Exotic of ‘Tiger King’ wants new trial

This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rose County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph...
This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rose County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic. The former Oklahoma zookeeper was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws.(Source: Santa Rosa County Jail via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Joe Exotic of “Tiger King” fame has found new attorneys, who say they plan to file a motion for a new trial in a matter of months.

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in federal prison for violating federal wildlife laws and for his role in a failed murder-for-hire plot targeting his chief rival.

His new attorneys said Tuesday that they plan to file a motion for a new trial in federal court in Oklahoma once the appeals process wraps up in a month or two.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vaccinations for school staff, underlying health conditions open next week
ice rescue
Two men saved from breaking ice on Lake Champlain
Lines down in Bakersfield Tuesday morning
Green Mountain Power crews busy overnight
A scheduling issue at Walgreens has left some Vermonters waiting to schedule a second shot.
Walgreens scheduling issue leaves some waiting on 2nd COVID shots
Courtesy: Anita Dion
Fire crews battle the elements in Derby

Latest News

Burlington voters considered several things on this Town Meeting Day.
Voters approve all Burlington ballot issues
File photo
Burlington, Montpelier, Winooski OK local cannabis sales
Rutland Mayor David Allaire-File photo
Allaire reelected Rutland mayor
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger
Weinberger wins another term as Burlington mayor