Barre voters stick to traditional flags

Barre flags
Barre flags
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:59 PM EST
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Barre City voters Tuesday decided to only fly the city, state, U.S., and MIA/POW flags.

In November, the Barre City Council voted to raise the Black Lives Matter flag for 30 days but only if 21 other special flags could also get a turn to fly over the course of the next two years. That included the “thin blue line” flag which shows support for law enforcement.

In the end, voters approved Article 3 by a 927 to 549 margin.

