Car fire closes part of I-93 for hours

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A car fire caused delays on I-93 South in Waterford Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a pick-up truck was towing a trailer carrying four separate cars when it became fully engulfed in flames.

The fire spread to the trailer and caused damage.

Waterford and St. Johnsbury Fire Departments put out the flames.

The clean-up and reopening of all the lanes took about 7 hours.

