Child psychiatrist on importance of getting kids back into classrooms

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the news that teachers are being prioritized for vaccination, it’s looking more likely that kids will end up back in the classroom full time this spring.

The Scott administration says that’s key for their mental health, saying kids are struggling without their normal social and academic networks in place.

We asked child psychiatrist Dr. David Rettew what he’s worried about in the long term from this pandemic.

He said he’s concerned some students who were already struggling academically will be even more behind and that will take a toll on their mental health.

“But at the same time, I want to have some optimism and some hope. I think kids are resilient, they can balance back. Some are doing just fine. And I think that if we can do things like get schools back in session and offer help to the people who need it, I think that we’re going to be OK,” Rettew said.

He says with the pace of vaccinations picking up and the light at the end of the tunnel growing brighter, that will also help the mental health of Vermont’s young people, as well as adults.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Dr. Rettew.

