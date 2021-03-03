CityPlace seeks zoning permit; attorney argues project violates order

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The developers of CityPlace go before Burlington’s Development Review Board Wednesday evening to seek zoning permits to move ahead with construction. But there will be an attorney there arguing the project is in violation of a court order.

John Franco is arguing that back in 2017, the developer was ordered by the court to have clients sign off on any amendments to the CityPlace project.

Now that there is a settlement between the city and the developer, Franco says his clients need to agree to it and they haven’t. He also says the number of parking spaces is inadequate for how many people will live in the building.

“We’re going to argue that the Development Review Board should send the developer back to the drawing board. And we need to consider how we are going to put in more parking and where,” Franco said.

We expect to hear more from Franco Wednesday evening along with the attorney for the developers with updates from the meeting. Our Katharine Huntley is following this story. She will have an update for you on the Channel 3 News at 11 p.m.

