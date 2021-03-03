Advertisement

COVID outbreak at Vermont prison growing

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - An outbreak of the coronavirus at a Vermont prison is growing.

The Vermont Department of Corrections says 100 more prisoners at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport have tested positive for COVID-19, along with eight staff members.

These 108 cases were identified Tuesday night from testing done Monday.

The outbreak at the Northeast Kingdom prison started last month when one staffer and 21 prisoners tested positive for the virus. In all, the facility has 127 COVID-positive inmate cases and 10 infected staff members.

“This is the largest outbreak at a Vermont correctional facility since the start of the pandemic, and it’s all hands on deck for our response,” Vt. Corrections Commissioner Jim Baker said in a statement. “Northern State is now being treated like a hospital. We’re coordinating with our medical contractor, regional hospitals, the State Emergency Operations Center, the Vermont Department of Health, and other partners to ensure we have wraparound services for those in our care. Ensuring the wellbeing of staff and the incarcerated population is our top priority.”

Contract tracing is underway and the entire facility will be tested again on Thursday.

The prison remains under full lockdown.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a one-car crash on Interstate-89 in South Burlington on Saturday.
Speed, no seat belts blamed in deadly South Burlington crash
File photo
Vaccinations for school staff, underlying health conditions open next week
What you’ll get from the stimulus package, if it passes
Kara and Chris Quinn free a bobcat tangled up in a barbed wire fence near Vergennes.
VIDEO: Couple frees bobcat from barbed-wire fence
ice rescue
Two men saved from breaking ice on Lake Champlain

Latest News

Barre flags
Barre voters stick to traditional flags
Burlington voters considered several things on this Town Meeting Day.
Voters approve all Burlington ballot issues
File photo
Towns vote on Act 46 divorces
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger
Weinberger wins another term as Burlington mayor