COVID outbreaks reported at two Vt. long-term care facilities

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Health officials say there are now only two long-term care facilities with COVID cases.

As of Tuesday, there was a cumulative count of nine cases in an outbreak at Valley Terrace in White River Junction. The other facility was not listed because it has under 25 residents and staff. The listing means cases or probable cases were reported within the last two weeks.

It comes as the number of COVID cases in nursing homes nationally has dropped significantly. A new report from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living says cases in nursing homes have dropped to their lowest level since the government started tracking weekly cases. That’s an 82% drop in new cases when compared to last year’s peak.

