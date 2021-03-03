Advertisement

Danville to hold special meeting on their school mascot

Danville School
Danville School(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2021
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - On Wednesday, there will be a special school board meeting in Danville to talk about the school district’s current mascot.

Danville’s current mascot is the Danville Indians, but now some students want that name changed.

During the meeting Wednesday night, there will be presentations from senior Autumn Laroque, a group of third graders, and a letter from the faculty’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

The meeting will be held on Zoom and starts at 5:30 p.m.

