Essex-Essex Junction merger vote fails

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - There will be no merger for the town of Essex and village of Essex Junction.

Both the city and village voted as a whole.

Voters said no to the plan on a count of 3751-3734. Thirty of those ballots were undervotes, which means they weren’t counted because the marking was unclear. That means the merger failed by 17 votes.

Supporters said it would streamline things for both municipalities. Opponents contended the plan to equalize taxes is unfair.

The two communities have been debating a possible merger for decades.

