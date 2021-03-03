Advertisement

Fair Haven pet mayor election goes to the dogs

Fair Haven's incumbent pet mayor "Murfee" was reelected to serve a second term.
Fair Haven's incumbent pet mayor "Murfee" was reelected to serve a second term.(WCAX)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - The votes are counted and the results are in-- the incumbent has been reelected as Fair Haven’s pet mayor.

“Murfee,” the Cavalier King Charles spaniel will serve a second term.

Students at the Fair Haven Grade School counted the votes on Wednesday and made the announcement. Students and some adults voted in the election.

It was a tight race, with a chicken named “Colonel Kernel” almost beating the pup.

The pet mayor began as a way to raise money for a new playground.

Since completing that fundraiser, the town is now raising money for a dog park.

Related Stories:

19 candidates in the race for pet mayor of Fair Haven

Fair Haven’s pet mayors payoff with playground

Fair Haven elects new pawtastic mayor

Goat mayor of Fair Haven faces ‘ruff’ race for reelection

Goat sworn in as mayor of Fair Haven

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vaccinations for school staff, underlying health conditions open next week
ice rescue
Two men saved from breaking ice on Lake Champlain
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger
Weinberger wins another term as Burlington mayor
File photo
Catholics voice concerns over morality of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Lines down in Bakersfield Tuesday morning
Green Mountain Power crews busy overnight

Latest News

Some Vermonters being forced to return unemployment benefits
File photo
New Hampshire VA center offers vaccine to veterans of any age
File photo
New Hampshire considers separate children’s services agency
x
NH tree used as memorial to missing student cut down