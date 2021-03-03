Fair Haven pet mayor election goes to the dogs

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - The votes are counted and the results are in-- the incumbent has been reelected as Fair Haven’s pet mayor.

“Murfee,” the Cavalier King Charles spaniel will serve a second term.

Students at the Fair Haven Grade School counted the votes on Wednesday and made the announcement. Students and some adults voted in the election.

It was a tight race, with a chicken named “Colonel Kernel” almost beating the pup.

The pet mayor began as a way to raise money for a new playground.

Since completing that fundraiser, the town is now raising money for a dog park.

Related Stories:

19 candidates in the race for pet mayor of Fair Haven

Fair Haven’s pet mayors payoff with playground

Fair Haven elects new pawtastic mayor

Goat mayor of Fair Haven faces ‘ruff’ race for reelection

Goat sworn in as mayor of Fair Haven

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.