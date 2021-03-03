Fair Haven votes to fund their rescue squad

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Fair Haven residents say yes on Town Meeting Day to spending tens of thousands of dollars to support their rescue squad.

But town and rescue squad leaders say there was more on the line than just one truck.

“It’s a tough question for a small town,” said Fair Haven City Manager Joseph Gunter.

Gunter says the one truck rescue squad asked voters for an increased budget of just over $75,000.

“I think it’s a shock, the amount of money that is being asked this time around,” said Gunter.

But he says while the price tag may have raised an eyebrow, he understands where the cost comes from.

“Running an ambulance service is not cheap. It’s extremely expensive. You have to pay EMTs, you have to stay up on your cert’s, you have to keep the ambulances stocked, you have to keep the ambulance running. It’s not an easy thing to do,” said Gunter.

In the past several years, the town had problems keeping up with the cost of running a rescue team, at one point losing several members. We’re told that’s because the budget for the squad could have been managed better.

“Lack of staff, more time commitments from people. It has become a paid service, and paying your staff, you have to dip into your funds,” said John Seighman, who serves on the board of directors for the rescue service.

He says this time around, the town is getting an accurate look at the ambulance’s budget for the first time.

Seighman says the increase isn’t for anything extravagant, but rather reflects the increasing cost of running a small town paid, ambulance service.

“You know not to mention a $30,000 dollar cardiac monitor, with an iPad to be able to translate that rhythm to the hospital to the ER docs, that way they know what you are coming in with. Everything has just gone sky high, the drugs, the license, the certifications, the trainings, and then you get to the ambulance themselves. We just had to replace an engine,” said Seighman.

He says it’s costs like that, when added up, and combined with pay for 23 staff members working a variation of hours, depletes the funds for a small town service.

Seighman says staying is something, like many small towns with small rescue services, Fair Haven can’t afford to lose.

“Like anywhere, it’s a life or death thing. You can’t afford to go without an emergency medical service because. minutes count,” said Seighman.

The rescue squad’s chief says he’s working with the town manager to offset the cost of running an ambulance service, including scheduled transports.

Bolton Rescue

Another town is also thinking to the future for their rescue squad. The Bolton Fire Department is thanking Bolton residents for approving a new rescue truck for the team.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.