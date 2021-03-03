Frustrations from front-line workers over who can get COVID vaccinations

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - More vaccine means more shots in Vermonters’ arms, but not without disagreement about who should get them first. With 5,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine opening the door to teachers and child care workers getting shots, others are wondering why they still have to wait.

About 167,000 doses have been administered as of Wednesday. More than 48,000 Vermonters have received their first shot and more than 59,000 have completed both of their vaccine doses. Nearly one-fifth of the eligible population has at least one dose.

The news of the vaccinations comes on the heels of the approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and a recommendation from the CDC that teachers get the jab. Still, many other front-line workers are feeling left behind.

Vaccines are ramping up as a single-shot dose makes its way to Vermont and the state moves through the age bands faster, letting providers vaccinate more people like at a mass vaccination clinic at the old J.C. Penney store in Berlin.

Starting next Monday, teachers, school staffers and child care workers can sign up for shots. It’s the latest effort to get kids back in class and to heal the damage dealt during the pandemic.

“I want to be able to get out there and participate and be involved in things that my kids are doing and my students are involved in, but sometimes I feel like I’m limited because I don’t have the vaccine,” said Emmanuel Kofi Amoah, a Burlington High School teacher.

But the newest announcement has many other front-line workers concerned. The organization representing more than 35,000 retail and grocery workers is petitioning the state to give grocery store workers vaccinations, too.

“To make sure that the state understands everything that retailers, the grocers and all of their employees have certainly done through this almost full year,” said Erin Sigrist of the Vermont Retail & Grocers Association.

Sigrist recognizes the need to get kids in class and to get parents back to work. But she’s advocating to have grocery store workers vaccinated as many still face the public daily.

“We certainly don’t want to be the ones to say don’t give it to them, give it to us. But we also need consideration as well,” Sigrist said.

Others in the hospitality industry aren’t asking to be moved up but say having the shot would give peace of mind to staff and visitors this summer.

“If you’re a two-person operation and one person is out on quarantine, that makes it harder to operate,” said Hans Van Wees of the Hotel Vermont.

But for now, the state is not prioritizing any other groups, sticking by its age banding approach, hoping predictions every eligible adult will receive a dose of the vaccine by the end of May come true.

