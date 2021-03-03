Humbled by thin victory margin, Weinberger aims for consensus

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger narrowly won reelection Tuesday night, giving him another three more years in office. But the thin margin is forcing the mayor to re-think some priorities for his fourth-term.

“I am both grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve this great city and I’m certainly humbled and thinking a lot about the closeness of the margins,” Weinberger said.

The mayor scraped by his main challenger, City Council President Max Tracy, P-Ward 2, with just a 129 vote margin, and it’s the second election in a row where he fell short of a majority. Out of a record 14,397 mayoral votes, Weinberger got less than half -- 6,189. Votes for other candidates and write-ins combined came to 8,208.

“We’re going to have to have to put this tough, contested election behind us and roll up our sleeves to forge this new consensus and progress on public safety, housing, racial justice. It’s a big task and I know we can do it,” Weinberger said.

The mayor says compromise will be key moving forward. He has clashed repeatedly over the past year with the Progressive majority on the city council on a number of major issues -- most notably public safety. “I do think it has been, in some ways, harder than ever over the last year,” Weinberger admitted.

But he says he is confident that the closeness of the election will force a new way of thinking both for him and other elected and that he can still govern with a split council and make progress. “I do think it is going to push us all to make good on the decision of the voters to find a way forward, even though there is very clear, significant disagreement,” Weinberger said.

He says he’s confident about his plan to lead the city through its biggest challenge right now -- the economic recovery process -- by targeting people and businesses that are struggling. “I think there’s a lot to look forward to,” Weinberger said.

Weinberger says he plans to present more on this plan in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.