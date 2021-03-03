New Hampshire considers separate children’s services agency

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Senate is considering legislation to create a separate state agency to protect and help vulnerable children.

Currently, child protection, foster and adoptive care, juvenile justice and programs to support families are part of the Department of Health and Human Services, the state’s largest agency.

Republican Sen. Sharon Carson proposes creating a new department of children’s services and juvenile justice.

She told a committee Wednesday that doing so would elevate the complex problems affecting children, from the opioid crisis to the coronavirus pandemic.

