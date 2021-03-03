Advertisement

New Hampshire VA center offers vaccine to veterans of any age

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The Manchester VA Medical Center has begun offering coronavirus vaccinations to all its enrolled veterans, regardless of age.

The facility’s vaccine team has been trying to contact all patients who are age 65 and older and will continue to prioritize that age group. But officials said Tuesday that enrolled veterans of any age also may schedule appointments. Designated caregivers of those veterans also are eligible, but the veteran must be present during the appointment.

Those interested in signing up are asked to call the medical center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

