NH tree used as memorial to missing student cut down

HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) - A tree that was used as a memorial to a 21-year-old nursing student who disappeared after a 2004 car crash in New Hampshire has been cut down.

For years, the family of Maura Murray kept a blue ribbon tied around the tree, where Murray was last seen, near the road in Haverhill.

The Caledonian-Record reports the tree and several others were cut down last week.

The property owner had approached the family last year about that possibility.

The family is asking for a state highway historical marker to be installed at the location.

The University of Massachusetts-Amherst nursing student was last seen on Route 112, which leads to the White Mountain National Forest, on Feb. 9, 2004.

