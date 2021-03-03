Advertisement

NH tree used as memorial to missing student cut down

Maura Murray-File photo
Maura Murray-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) - A tree that was used as a memorial to a 21-year-old nursing student who disappeared after a 2004 car crash in New Hampshire has been cut down.

For years, the family of Maura Murray kept a blue ribbon tied around the tree, where Murray was last seen, near the road in Haverhill.

The Caledonian-Record reports the tree and several others were cut down last week.

The property owner had approached the family last year about that possibility.

The family is asking for a state highway historical marker to be installed at the location.

The University of Massachusetts-Amherst nursing student was last seen on Route 112, which leads to the White Mountain National Forest, on Feb. 9, 2004.

Related Stories:

Missing woman’s family asks for historical marker along road

Missing woman’s family wants marker where she was last seen

New search finds no evidence of Maura Murray at home near crash site

Possible break in woman’s 2004 disappearance in New Hampshire

Soil scanned on property could help in NH cold case

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
Vaccinations for school staff, underlying health conditions open next week
ice rescue
Two men saved from breaking ice on Lake Champlain
Lines down in Bakersfield Tuesday morning
Green Mountain Power crews busy overnight
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger
Weinberger wins another term as Burlington mayor
A scheduling issue at Walgreens has left some Vermonters waiting to schedule a second shot.
Walgreens scheduling issue leaves some waiting on 2nd COVID shots

Latest News

Fair Haven residents say yes on Town Meeting Day to spending tens of thousands of dollars to...
Fair Haven votes to fund their rescue squad
Fair Haven residents say yes on Town Meeting Day to spending tens of thousands of dollars to...
Fair Haven votes to fund their rescue squad
Danville School
Danville to hold special meeting on their school mascot
COVID outbreak at Newport prison growing