North Country lawmaker argues repeal of Cuomo authority long overdue

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo offered a more extensive apology Wednesday following expanding allegations of sexual harassment, but he says he intends to remain in office. The growing scandal in Albany has emboldened lawmakers of both parties to strip the governor of his pandemic emergency powers. As Kelly O’Brien reports, one North Country lawmaker has been calling to repeal those powers for months.

“I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional and I truly and deeply apologize for it,” Cuomo said during a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday.

Last March, as the Empire State dealt with the growing problem of COVID-19, a law was changed to give the governor emergency powers. “They added a pandemic as what qualified as a definition of an emergency. They literally had volcanoes listed but not a pandemic,” said Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury.

The emergency powers -- approved almost unanimously -- allowed the governor to make quick mandates for public safety. They’re currently set to expire in April, but Stec is among those lawmakers who say the time to take back those powers is now. “it’s still a crisis, still an emergency, but the hour-to-hour decisions that needed to be made by a strong executive -- we haven’t had that in months,” Stec said.

He says the powers that were given were used to make up to 75 pages of executive orders over the last year. “We aren’t just talking about mask mandates, he’s tinkering with election laws, he’s tinkering with who gets funding and who doesn’t, his authority has been so wide-ranged,” Stec said.

As lawmakers consider repeal of those powers, Stec says there are questions about whether the existing executive orders will stand. “My colleagues on the other side of the aisle are watering it down. We just got the bill. We are going through the bill, but it isn’t a clean absolute this is the end of them,” he said. Stec says in some cases the mandates should stay in place.

Governor Cuomo Wednesday says he’s worked with the Legislature on a bill that would extend his powers until the federal government declares the pandemic over. “The Legislature can repeal any executive order that I issued with over 50%,” he said. “We will give the Legislature notice of any changes that we are making five days prior to taking effect.”

Lawmakers are set to discuss the repeal on Friday, but it would still need to cross the governor’s desk to be signed into law.

“Looks like we are going to pass something here on Friday, does the governor have the nerve to not sign it? And if he does veto it, does the Legislature override the veto?” Stec said. He says the repeal should have happened months ago and is a distraction from more important matters. “We need to be focusing on like the $180 something million-dollar budget.”

