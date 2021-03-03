Pro-Raiders candidates win seats on Rutland School Board

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - It appears a big divide in Rutland over replacing the school mascot sent voters to the polls.

Three women running for the School Board to bring back the Raiders name were all elected.

For several months now the controversy has gripped the community.

The board voted to replace the Raiders with the Ravens, calling the Raiders mascot culturally insensitive.

The School Board had three open seats. Seven people ran.

All three women campaigning to reverse the decision to retire the Raiders name were voted in.

Rutland City Mayor David Allaire, who was reelected on Town Meeting Day, said he is not surprised. The Raiders were a big topic of discussion throughout the election.

He thinks further discussion regarding the change is needed.

“I’m very, very pleased about that, to tell you the truth. I think that there’s a time for some discussion about that and I hope that they realize that and we’ll see how that goes,” Allaire said.

Allaire has been vocal about keeping the Raiders name.

If there is movement to bring back the Raiders, we will let you know.

