Reelected Rutland Mayor Allaire says a lot of work ahead

Reelected Rutland Mayor David Allaire says there is a lot of work ahead.
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland City Mayor David Allaire is keeping his seat for a third term.

The incumbent beat out six opponents, including two current members of the Board of Aldermen.

Allaire said he feels a lot of support from the city and is surprised he won the race by more than 300 votes.

He says there is still a lot to do because COVID has hurt many small businesses. But he is excited to move forward and help those people. He also needs to find some new employees.

“Get around and start talking to my department heads and move forward on hiring a few of our vacancies and think about those things. And start thinking about what’s the priority for the next short term and then the long term,” Allaire said.

In other races in Rutland, Allaire said he was not really surprised the three candidates running to keep the Raider mascot won.

As for the Board of Aldermen, 17 people ran for six seats and there is a tie in one of those races. The two candidates have five days to decide if they want a recount, to concede or go to a runoff. If neither answers by the end of Monday, it will go to a runoff.

