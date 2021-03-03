Some Vermonters being forced to return unemployment benefits

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tens of thousands of Vermonters applied for unemployment benefits over the course of the pandemic, but some are now finding out they have to pay it back.

Prior to the pandemic, only those who had been laid off for reasons that did not involve misconduct were eligible for unemployment. Vermont expanded the criteria last year to cover people who voluntarily left work due to COVID-19, a lack of childcare or the need to care for a sick loved one.

Céline McArthur spoke with Seven Days’ Colin Flanders, who wrote about the story for this week’s issue.

