Advertisement

St. Albans voters approve $5M bond measure for swimming pool

Artists' rendering of St. Albans swimming pool/File
Artists' rendering of St. Albans swimming pool/File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Albans voters have approved a $5 million bond measure to build a new year-round community swimming pool.

Voters approved the measure by 516 to 308.

The pool, which has been several years in the works, will be located at the Hard’ack Recreation Facility. It would offer outdoor swimming in the summer and would be covered with an inflatable dome in the fall, winter, and spring.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a one-car crash on Interstate-89 in South Burlington on Saturday.
Speed, no seat belts blamed in deadly South Burlington crash
File photo
Vaccinations for school staff, underlying health conditions open next week
What you’ll get from the stimulus package, if it passes
Kara and Chris Quinn free a bobcat tangled up in a barbed wire fence near Vergennes.
VIDEO: Couple frees bobcat from barbed-wire fence
ice rescue
Two men saved from breaking ice on Lake Champlain

Latest News

COVID outbreak at Vermont prison growing
Barre flags
Barre voters stick to traditional flags
Burlington voters considered several things on this Town Meeting Day.
Voters approve all Burlington ballot issues
File photo
Towns vote on Act 46 divorces
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger
Weinberger wins another term as Burlington mayor