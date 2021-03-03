St. Albans voters approve $5M bond measure for swimming pool

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Albans voters have approved a $5 million bond measure to build a new year-round community swimming pool.

Voters approved the measure by 516 to 308.

The pool, which has been several years in the works, will be located at the Hard’ack Recreation Facility. It would offer outdoor swimming in the summer and would be covered with an inflatable dome in the fall, winter, and spring.

