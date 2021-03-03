Advertisement

Stores to require masks in states without mask mandates

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Face masks will remain a requirement at many big businesses in Texas and Mississippi despite the mask mandate being lifted in those states.

Many big-box retailers and pharmacies including Target, Kroger, CVS, Walgreens, Best Buy and Macy’s will continue to require masks for both customers and employees.

The mask rule will also stay in place at GM’s and Toyota’s manufacturing facilities.

Grocery stores like HEB and Albertson’s will require masks only for their employees. For customers, masks will be recommended.

The two states are ditching the mask requirement despite pushback from health experts and some business advocates.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vaccinations for school staff, underlying health conditions open next week
ice rescue
Two men saved from breaking ice on Lake Champlain
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger
Weinberger wins another term as Burlington mayor
File photo
Catholics voice concerns over morality of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Lines down in Bakersfield Tuesday morning
Green Mountain Power crews busy overnight

Latest News

File photo
Child psychiatrist on importance of getting kids back into classrooms
View of the New York state Capitol in Albany, N.Y.
North Country lawmaker argues repeal of Cuomo authority long overdue
A bear was discovered wandering through a residential neighborhood in Los Angeles.
Watch: Bear on run in California neighborhood
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
dg
Vermont women roll the dice in marketing new game, Part 2