Advertisement

Thousands still without power after powerful winds

(KGNS)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - More than 20,000 homes and businesses remain without electricity in New Hampshire and Maine following a massive windstorm.

Wind gusts reaching in excess of 70 mph whipped trees, rattled windows and hampered power restoration efforts on Tuesday.

By Wednesday morning, more than 15,000 customers in Maine and more than 7,000 customers in New Hampshire remained without electricity.

In New Hampshire, the winds blew down a tent at a COVID-19 vaccination site and caused a scary moment when power lines fell on a school bus.

In Maine, multiple pileups were blamed on whiteout conditions caused by the wind.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
Vaccinations for school staff, underlying health conditions open next week
ice rescue
Two men saved from breaking ice on Lake Champlain
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger
Weinberger wins another term as Burlington mayor
File photo
Catholics voice concerns over morality of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Lines down in Bakersfield Tuesday morning
Green Mountain Power crews busy overnight

Latest News

File photo
COVID outbreaks reported at two Vt. long-term care facilities
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo/File
Watch Live: Cuomo COVID-19 briefing
Four people were sent to the hospital as a precaution after a chemical spill at Twincraft...
Chemical spill in Essex Junction sends 4 to hospital
COVID outbreak at Newport prison growing