Vermont voters weigh in on local cannabis sales

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A number of Vermont cities and towns have given the greenlight to allow local cannabis sales under the state’s new marijuana marketplace that became law last year.

As part of the law, Vermont municipalities were required to opt-in on whether they will allow retail operations. Voters in 26 communities are deciding on the issue on Town Meeting Day or later in the year.

APPROVED CANNABIS SALES

Burlington 11,462 to 2,670

Brattleboro 1397 to 425

Middlebury 951 to 546

Pawlet 301 to 204

Waterbury 635 to 430

Windsor 301 to 240

REJECTED CANNABIS SALES

Richmond 674 to 611

There are a number of details that need to be worked out before the law goes into effect in 2022, first among them is the creation of a Cannabis Control Board, the regulatory body that will come up with specific proposals on how the market will work. The governor has yet to select the members of that board.

Related Stories:

Vermont towns to vote on cannabis sales

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.