Vermont women roll the dice in marketing new game

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In July 2019, three Vermont women created the “Ultimate Dice Game,” and it’s taking off.

The three seniors, Kathy Peters, Linda VanOrnum, and Sandy Nunn, spent hours coming up with the concept and say the game is like playing rummy and poker at the same time, but with a twist and a challenge at each throw.

Scott Fleishman spoke with Nunn about how the idea got started.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.