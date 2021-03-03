Advertisement

Vermont women roll the dice in marketing new game

Sandy Nunn, one of the inventors of the Ultimate Dice Game.
Sandy Nunn, one of the inventors of the Ultimate Dice Game.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In July 2019, three Vermont women created the “Ultimate Dice Game,” and it’s taking off.

The three seniors, Kathy Peters, Linda VanOrnum, and Sandy Nunn, spent hours coming up with the concept and say the game is like playing rummy and poker at the same time, but with a twist and a challenge at each throw.

Scott Fleishman spoke with Nunn about how the idea got started.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vaccinations for school staff, underlying health conditions open next week
ice rescue
Two men saved from breaking ice on Lake Champlain
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger
Weinberger wins another term as Burlington mayor
File photo
Catholics voice concerns over morality of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Lines down in Bakersfield Tuesday morning
Green Mountain Power crews busy overnight

Latest News

Some Vermonters being forced to return unemployment benefits
File photo
New Hampshire VA center offers vaccine to veterans of any age
Fair Haven's incumbent pet mayor "Murfee" was reelected to serve a second term.
Fair Haven pet mayor election goes to the dogs
File photo
New Hampshire considers separate children’s services agency