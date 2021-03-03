Voters approve all Burlington ballot issues

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Voters approved all of Burlington’s ballot issues on this Town Meeting Day.

In addition to voting for a mayor, residents considered several items.

According to the unofficial results, residents said yes to the $95 million school budget. The count was 10715-3411.

Voters also weighed in on a switch to ranked-choice voting starting with the election in March 2022. They said yes on a count of 8914-4918. That means rather than voting for one candidate, residents will rank City Council candidates in order of who they prefer.

Two other questions had to do with charter changes.

One would allow the city to tax buildings for the use of fossil fuel heating aimed at new development. Voters said yes to that, 8931-4910.

The other would stop landlords from raising rent unreasonably to evict a tenant or to evict a tenant without just cause. That Just Cause Eviction Charter Change resolution passed on a count of 8829-5187.

Our Katharine Huntley is gathering details and reaction.

Click here for the unofficial results.

Related Stories:

Voters to weigh in on potential Burlington fossil fuel fee

Burlington passes ‘Just Cause Eviction’ charter change resolution

Burlington committee considers remedy to prevent rental evictions

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.