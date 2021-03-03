Vt. trooper faces domestic assault charges

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont State Trooper faces domestic violence charges following an investigation that started two years ago.

Authorities say Nicholas Cianci, 25, a detective trooper based out of the St. Johnsbury Barracks, was cited on suspicion of physically assaulting and threatening a woman he was in a relationship with multiple times since 2020. They say the investigation began after a court-issued restraining order against Cianci.

Cianci, a Bradford resident, has been on paid relief from duty since December 2020.

An investigator from the Westminster Barracks and the Grand Isle state’s attorney is working on the case to avoid any potential conflicts of interest.

Cianci is due in court on March 25.

