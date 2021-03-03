Advertisement

Vt. trooper faces domestic assault charges

Nicholas Cianci
Nicholas Cianci(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont State Trooper faces domestic violence charges following an investigation that started two years ago.

Authorities say Nicholas Cianci, 25, a detective trooper based out of the St. Johnsbury Barracks, was cited on suspicion of physically assaulting and threatening a woman he was in a relationship with multiple times since 2020. They say the investigation began after a court-issued restraining order against Cianci.

Cianci, a Bradford resident, has been on paid relief from duty since December 2020.

An investigator from the Westminster Barracks and the Grand Isle state’s attorney is working on the case to avoid any potential conflicts of interest.

Cianci is due in court on March 25.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vaccinations for school staff, underlying health conditions open next week
ice rescue
Two men saved from breaking ice on Lake Champlain
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger
Weinberger wins another term as Burlington mayor
File photo
Catholics voice concerns over morality of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Lines down in Bakersfield Tuesday morning
Green Mountain Power crews busy overnight

Latest News

File photo
Child psychiatrist on importance of getting kids back into classrooms
View of the New York state Capitol in Albany, N.Y.
North Country lawmaker argues repeal of Cuomo authority long overdue
dg
Vermont women roll the dice in marketing new game, Part 2
fh
Fair Haven pet mayor election goes to the dogs
cp
Child psychiatrist on importance of getting kids back into classrooms