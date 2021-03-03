Watch Live: Cuomo COVID-19 briefing

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will hold a pandemic briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Watch live at 1 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

Cuomo has avoided public appearances for days and faces calls for his resignation over claims that he sexually harassed aides. The leaders of the Democratic-controlled state Assembly and Senate announced Tuesday the Legislature will pass legislation to limit emergency powers related to the pandemic that they granted Cuomo last spring.

The governor is also facing criticism for withholding, for months, a full accounting of the number of nursing home residents who died of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, New York continues to see a drop in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths from the virus. The average number of new cases fell to 7,399 Tuesday, a 1 percent decrease from the day before. The state reported 98 deaths.

