Weinberger wins another term as Burlington mayor

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Incumbent Mayor Miro Weinberger has won the race for Burlington mayor by a fraction of a point.

According to the unofficial results, Weinberger, a Democrat, beat out his closest competitor, Progressive City Council President Max Tracy, by just 129 votes out of more than 14,000. The results show Weinberger with 42.99% of the vote and Tracy with 42.09%.

Weinberger’s campaign has not yet declared victory.

Weinberger, who was first elected in 2012, has faced his most challenging term in the last three years, dealing with a police social media scandal, racial justice protests, public safety reform, and the pandemic.

Our Dom Amato is gathering more details and reaction.

Click here for the unofficial results.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.