Weinberger wins another term as Burlington mayor

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Incumbent Mayor Miro Weinberger has won the race for Burlington mayor by a fraction of a point.

According to the unofficial results, Weinberger, a Democrat, beat out his closest competitor, Progressive City Council President Max Tracy, by just 129 votes out of more than 14,000. The results show Weinberger with 42.99% of the vote and Tracy with 42.09%.

Weinberger’s campaign has not yet declared victory.

Weinberger, who was first elected in 2012, has faced his most challenging term in the last three years, dealing with a police social media scandal, racial justice protests, public safety reform, and the pandemic.

Our Dom Amato is gathering more details and reaction.

Click here for the unofficial results.

