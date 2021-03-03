Winooski voters call for end of F-35 training flights

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Winooski voters Tuesday approved a ballot measure urging Vermont to halt training flights of F-35 fighter jets over densely populated areas.

The non-binding vote was approved 723-354.

Winooski’s City Council last year asked the Burlington International Airport to apply for a grant to help residents with the noise from F-35s. The city says the FAA determined that homes in Burlington, South Burlington, Colchester, and Winooski are not adequately protected from the sound.

Tuesday’s vote was the latest effort by some communities surrounding the Burlington Airport to weigh in on the controversial aircraft. The Burlington City Council last year approved a measure to ground the planes.

